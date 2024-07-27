Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Short Interest Down 22.1% in July

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Lisata Therapeutics accounts for 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 3.31% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LSTA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.39. 3,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,001. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $28.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lisata Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LSTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSTA

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.