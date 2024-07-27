Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 324,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,602,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 189,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $524.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $528.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

