LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $6.48 on Friday, reaching $349.22. 1,929,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $351.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.26 and a 200-day moving average of $314.86.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
