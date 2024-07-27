LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,338,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,034,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after buying an additional 90,653 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $312.26. 323,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,815. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Saturday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

View Our Latest Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.