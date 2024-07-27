LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after buying an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after buying an additional 453,926 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teradyne by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after buying an additional 385,115 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Teradyne by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after buying an additional 544,482 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after buying an additional 68,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average is $121.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.