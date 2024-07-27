Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $300.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $416.26.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $253.50 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.