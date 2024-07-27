Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 95.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 20.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Manitex International by 2,049.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 307,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 46.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.79. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

About Manitex International

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.01 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.