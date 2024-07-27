Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) General Counsel Sells $332,900.12 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $332,900.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 372,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morgan Fong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $312,460.08.

On Monday, May 20th, Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $306,369.60.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART opened at $34.32 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,674,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth $1,673,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maplebear by 37.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter valued at $6,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CART shares. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

