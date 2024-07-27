Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) General Counsel Sells $332,900.12 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $332,900.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 372,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Morgan Fong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $312,460.08.
- On Monday, May 20th, Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $306,369.60.
Maplebear Price Performance
Shares of CART opened at $34.32 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,674,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth $1,673,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maplebear by 37.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter valued at $6,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on CART shares. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.
About Maplebear
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.
