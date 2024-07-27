MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MariMed Price Performance
Shares of MRMD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.16. 448,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,954. MariMed has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.80.
MariMed Company Profile
