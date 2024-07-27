MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRMD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.16. 448,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,954. MariMed has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.80.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

