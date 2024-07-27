Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Zacks reports. Marine Products had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Marine Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MPX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,594. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $369.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.