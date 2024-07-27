Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRTN. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRTN

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of MRTN opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.77. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marten Transport news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,997.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 88.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.