Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,810 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after buying an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,235 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. 8,626,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,849,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

