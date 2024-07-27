Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.57.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Masco has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,144,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,245,000 after buying an additional 67,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,903,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

