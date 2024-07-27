MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MXL. StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.09.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,698,000 after buying an additional 1,199,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $7,553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 2,277.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

