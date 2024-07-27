Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.10. 87,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 124,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.62.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.