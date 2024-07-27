MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MediciNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNOV Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

