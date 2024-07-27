MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
