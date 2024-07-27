Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $424.14.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $381.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.18. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Medpace by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Medpace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 5.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 43.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

