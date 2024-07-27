MEG Energy Corp. (MEG) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on October 15th

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Shares of MEG stock opened at C$27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$22.59 and a twelve month high of C$33.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.61.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
