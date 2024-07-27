Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Trading 4.2% Higher

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 88,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 952,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Meiwu Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

Meiwu Technology Company Profile

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.

