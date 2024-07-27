MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,922.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,651.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,654.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,619.18. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 33.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

