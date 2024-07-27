Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTH. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.83.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $200.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.52.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

