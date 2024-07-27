Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 5.7% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $119,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 435 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $12.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.70. 14,222,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,931,730. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $542.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $493.20 and a 200 day moving average of $474.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.66.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.18, for a total transaction of $8,404,112.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,697,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,678,120 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

