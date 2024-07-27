Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Metalpha Technology Price Performance

Shares of MATH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Metalpha Technology has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

Get Metalpha Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Metalpha Technology stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Metalpha Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metalpha Technology

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metalpha Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalpha Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.