Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.15 ($0.05). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,006,390 shares trading hands.

Metals Exploration Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £88.20 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91.

Metals Exploration Company Profile

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mining and processing properties in the Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of Manila. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

