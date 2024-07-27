Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 2%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.04 and last traded at $108.07. Approximately 10,968,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 20,909,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,730 shares of company stock worth $29,435,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.