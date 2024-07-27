MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 749% from the previous session’s volume of 2,118 shares.The stock last traded at $35.04 and had previously closed at $36.67.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

