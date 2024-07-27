Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Miller Industries stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.19. 108,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,672. The company has a market capitalization of $759.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.87 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

