Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNMD. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNMD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.