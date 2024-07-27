Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mineral Resources Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of MALRY traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 68,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $53.35.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

