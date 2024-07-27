Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mineral Resources Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of MALRY traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 68,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $53.35.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mineral Resources
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.