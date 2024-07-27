Mizuho Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $195.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $153.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.84. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,884 shares of company stock worth $15,071,485. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

