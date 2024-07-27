Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.08. 723,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,106. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.32 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $68.50.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,263.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moelis & Company

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.