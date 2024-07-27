Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $177.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MHK. Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.45.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $160.71 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $162.87. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.24. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

