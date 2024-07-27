monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $251.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.61.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in monday.com by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in monday.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

