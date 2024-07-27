monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.53.

monday.com Trading Up 0.8 %

MNDY opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $251.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.24, a PEG ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.61.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 20.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after acquiring an additional 172,919 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

