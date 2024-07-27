Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,145,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,053,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,145,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,053,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,709 shares of company stock valued at $75,968,818. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $31.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $821.78. 627,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,650. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $891.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $804.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $719.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

