Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $19,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 261.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $230,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 9,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.13.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $31.88 on Friday, reaching $821.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,650. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $891.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $804.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $719.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,709 shares of company stock worth $75,968,818. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

