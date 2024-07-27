Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 712,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,927. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $95.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

