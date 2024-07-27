MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Up 55.7% in July

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at MRC Global

In other MRC Global news, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $151,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MRC Global news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $151,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,745,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after buying an additional 891,454 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRC. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

MRC Global Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 457,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,710. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.00. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

