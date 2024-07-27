NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.76

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.73. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 15,521 shares traded.

NanoVibronix Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 112.35% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.