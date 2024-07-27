Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Update

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIOGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the June 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NBIO remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 194,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,015. Nascent Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

