Natixis Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $565.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.15. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

