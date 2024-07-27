Natixis Grows Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Natixis raised its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 20,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,885,000 after acquiring an additional 687,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,829,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,336,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.15 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $62.00 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Profile



Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

