Natixis Invests $218,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 792,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in NiSource by 7.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 438,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NiSource by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 515,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

