Natixis Invests $247,000 in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,564 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $101.52 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CCS. Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Century Communities

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.