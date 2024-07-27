Natixis Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $334.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.29. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $278.63 and a one year high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

