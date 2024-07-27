Natixis Purchases Shares of 4,747 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Natixis acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.68. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

