Natixis Sells 26,000 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DYN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ:DYN opened at $44.53 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17.
DYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.
In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
