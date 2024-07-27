Natixis Sells 646 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Natixis lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

