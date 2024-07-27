Natixis Takes Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,981,000 after purchasing an additional 717,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after buying an additional 243,793 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xencor by 43.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 67,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Xencor Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.