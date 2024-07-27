Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100,080.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
